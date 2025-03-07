Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

