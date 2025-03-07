Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Tesla Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.75. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

