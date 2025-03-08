10,182 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Knowles stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

