11,333 Shares in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 4.6 %

DRDGOLD stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

