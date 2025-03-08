116,449 Shares in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $316,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. This trade represents a 3.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This trade represents a 6.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

