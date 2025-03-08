12,438 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 74.3% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
