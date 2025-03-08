16,764 Shares in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ATRenew by 162.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 649,214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 342.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 139,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 67.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RERE opened at $3.37 on Friday. ATRenew Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $820.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

ATRenew Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.