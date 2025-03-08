18,091 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.