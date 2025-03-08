19,334 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kemper by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kemper by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.