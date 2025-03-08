19,334 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kemper by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kemper by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
