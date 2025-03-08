2,959 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

