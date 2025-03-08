2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $43.64. 7,270,625 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.17.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
