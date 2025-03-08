3,107 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.