37,639 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 568,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,509.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

