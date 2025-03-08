3,809 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,905,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

