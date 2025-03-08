6,757 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,270,085 shares of company stock valued at $225,838,863 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -179.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

