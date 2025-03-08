7,176 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

