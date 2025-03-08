Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%.

