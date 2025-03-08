Ade LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ade LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Microsoft
In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
MSFT stock opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
