Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

