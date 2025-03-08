Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $173.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

