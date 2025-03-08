American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

