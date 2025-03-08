Analysts Offer Predictions for PLRX FY2025 Earnings

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 233.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 265.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

