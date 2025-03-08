Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $44.14

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

BLUE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. bluebird bio has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $33.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 355,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 186,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 166,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

