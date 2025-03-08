Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $44.14

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BLUE
bluebird bio Trading Down 2.7 %
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 355,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 186,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 166,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.