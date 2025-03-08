Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $6.75

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.69 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.