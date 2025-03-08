Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $6.75

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.69 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
