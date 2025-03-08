Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $33.67 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23 and a beta of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.