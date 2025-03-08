Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

