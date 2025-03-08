Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 732,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.56. Argan has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $191.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,050. This trade represents a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $124,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,037.48. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 108.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management lifted its position in Argan by 195.6% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 10,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

