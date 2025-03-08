Aspiriant LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

