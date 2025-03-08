AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 9,918,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,522,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $40.20 to $47.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.