AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 9,918,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,522,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $40.20 to $47.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
