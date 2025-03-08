AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,636.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,365.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 592.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

