AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,700.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,365.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,229.56. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

