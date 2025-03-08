AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,841.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,636.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,365.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

