AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,636.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 630.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $95,480,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.