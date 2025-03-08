AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,636.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

