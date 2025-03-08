AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,850.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,229.56. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

