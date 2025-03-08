AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. Mizuho lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,636.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,365.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

