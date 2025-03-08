AutoZone’s (AZO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $38.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $49.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $148.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $165.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $189.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,636.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

