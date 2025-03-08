Bank of America Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $514,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Best Buy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

