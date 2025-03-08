Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Stock Price

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Ingram Micro Stock Up 0.7 %

Ingram Micro stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,793,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

