Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.87 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

