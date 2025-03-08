Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.47 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

