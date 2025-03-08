Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,176 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

