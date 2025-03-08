Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,100 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

