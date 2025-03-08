Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,951 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $34,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.