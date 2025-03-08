Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $301.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,784,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,900,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,770,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

