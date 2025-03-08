Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $946,681,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,474,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

