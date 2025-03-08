Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUTFree Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $946,681,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,474,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.