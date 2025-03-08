Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.