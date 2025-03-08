BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.35 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

