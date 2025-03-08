Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $40.50

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.