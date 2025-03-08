Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

Kohl’s stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

